Community leaders: Sicamous secondary students raise money for support society

Students from Eagle River Secondary School’s leadership class, from left: Amy Vandenburg, Emerald Heppner, Zeth Oberle-Spyker, Katelyn Maw, Ella Suk, Gen Foster, Sarah Spence-Ellis, Emilee Birmingham, Kira Simpson, Marcus Funk, Levi Bentley and Joseph Jankowski. Teacher James Wagstaff is in the back of the photo and Elizabeth Shaw from the Eagle Valley Community Support Society is receiving a cheque donated by the class. (Contributed)

Sicamous students rallied their community to support the Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s food bank.

The students were from Eagle River Secondary’s (ERS) leadership class, taught by James Wagstaff. They set up a raffle table at the Christmas Craft and Trade Fair held at ERS on Nov. 20 and sold tickets in support of the food bank.

Prior to Nov. 20, the students contacted Sicamous businesses to see if they’d be willing to donate items to be raffled off. Thanks to supporting businesses, in total the students were able to raise $682 for the food bank.

“The response was fantastic and I was pleased to see how local businesses supported the school and the food bank,” said Wagstaff.

The leadership students involved in the project were Amy Vandenburg, Emerald Heppner, Zeth Oberle-Spyker, Katelyn Maw, Ella Suk, Gen Foster, Sarah Spence-Ellis, Emilee Birmingham, Kira Simpson, Marcus Funk, Levi Bentley, Joseph Jankowski, Carisa Bell, Ethan Cory, Shyla Dale, Wyatt Dale, Alissa Dechamps, Angela Foster and Natalia Suk.

