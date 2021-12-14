Students from Eagle River Secondary School’s leadership class, from left: Amy Vandenburg, Emerald Heppner, Zeth Oberle-Spyker, Katelyn Maw, Ella Suk, Gen Foster, Sarah Spence-Ellis, Emilee Birmingham, Kira Simpson, Marcus Funk, Levi Bentley and Joseph Jankowski. Teacher James Wagstaff is in the back of the photo and Elizabeth Shaw from the Eagle Valley Community Support Society is receiving a cheque donated by the class. (Contributed)

Students from Eagle River Secondary School’s leadership class, from left: Amy Vandenburg, Emerald Heppner, Zeth Oberle-Spyker, Katelyn Maw, Ella Suk, Gen Foster, Sarah Spence-Ellis, Emilee Birmingham, Kira Simpson, Marcus Funk, Levi Bentley and Joseph Jankowski. Teacher James Wagstaff is in the back of the photo and Elizabeth Shaw from the Eagle Valley Community Support Society is receiving a cheque donated by the class. (Contributed)

Community leaders: Sicamous secondary students raise money for support society

Students sought donations from Sicamous businesses as part of leadership class

Sicamous students rallied their community to support the Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s food bank.

The students were from Eagle River Secondary’s (ERS) leadership class, taught by James Wagstaff. They set up a raffle table at the Christmas Craft and Trade Fair held at ERS on Nov. 20 and sold tickets in support of the food bank.

Prior to Nov. 20, the students contacted Sicamous businesses to see if they’d be willing to donate items to be raffled off. Thanks to supporting businesses, in total the students were able to raise $682 for the food bank.

“The response was fantastic and I was pleased to see how local businesses supported the school and the food bank,” said Wagstaff.

The leadership students involved in the project were Amy Vandenburg, Emerald Heppner, Zeth Oberle-Spyker, Katelyn Maw, Ella Suk, Gen Foster, Sarah Spence-Ellis, Emilee Birmingham, Kira Simpson, Marcus Funk, Levi Bentley, Joseph Jankowski, Carisa Bell, Ethan Cory, Shyla Dale, Wyatt Dale, Alissa Dechamps, Angela Foster and Natalia Suk.

Read more: Teamwork helps with rescue of injured Salmon Arm sledder from Hunters Range

Read more: Shuswap, Music Capital of BC: Plans underway to create a regional destination

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charitySicamous

Previous story
Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A
Next story
Teamwork helps with rescue of injured Salmon Arm sledder from Hunters Range

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train made its last in-person visit to Salmon Arm in 2019. (File photo)
Holiday Train to make virtual stop at Salmon Arm’s Salmar Classic theatre

George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon charities serve seasonal meals for less fortunate

Areas where high intensity burns occurred in the Wiseman Creek watershed over the summer are where a debris flow is likely to begin. (BGC Engineering photo)
Sicamous trailer park at increased risk of debris flow following summer’s wildfire

Police responded to a report of a semi truck and trailer driving westbound on Highway 1 near Crazy Creek in a dangerous manner on Dec. 13, 2021. (File photo)
Semi truck driving erratically stopped by Sicamous RCMP, driver refuses breathalyzer