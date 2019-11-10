Community meeting will discuss crime in South Shuswap communities

Property crimes as well as identity theft and fraud will be some of the main subjects covered at a community meeting in Blind Bay on Nov. 27 (File photo)

A South Shuswap community is getting together to discuss rising community safety concerns and what can be done about them, meeting on Nov. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lower meeting room at Shuswap Lake Estates.

Both the RCMP and a citizens on patrol group will be at the meeting sharing information on crimes such as theft, fraud and identity theft.

Carolyn French, who moved to Blind Bay in 2016, decided to organize the community meeting after attending a similar forum in the North Shuswap. She said she is aware of Facebook groups operating in the Shuswap which users post reports of crime in the area but added that conversation with the RCMP has suggested that they need information reported directly to them in order to build a case against criminals. She said the police told her that specific information about suspects such as photographs and license plate number are useful for helping the police link separate incidents together and build a case.

Although property crime is a present concern, French said discussion of fraud and identity theft which is becoming more and more sophisticated will be included in discussion at the suggestion of RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle.

Along with a presentation with the RCMP, Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol members will be on hand to explain how they help the police and how a similar organization could be set up in Blind Bay.

Although the meeting’s subject will be raising awareness for crime in Blind Bay and Cedar Heights, French said people from other areas are welcome to attend and she hopes to see a full room on Nov. 27.

