(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Community rallies around Okanagan senior living in truck

For the first time in years a 77-year-old is sleeping in a warm bed

Never before did Lance feel so alone.

For years the 77-year-old woke up every morning cold, shivering under layers of blankets. His shelter was his truck, but it was hardly a home.

With just a bowl in the back to wash in and no place to keep food fresh, he started to understand why people who experience homelessness become so emotionally defeated.

“I can see how people get down, how they get so low,” said Lance. “When you get down, you don’t give a damn. You don’t care. You really don’t care about anything. All you want is a way out.”

And now, thanks to the generosity of thousands of strangers, Lance has a way out.

By request, his full name is being withheld due to privacy.

Being alone for that long taught him something – it’s okay to receive help from strangers. It also taught him the value of a good book.

“You turn around and get a great respect for other people, for their concern for you. And if they’re concerned for you, what can you do about it? Well, you can do the best you can. And you have to turn around and learn to accept, and say thank you afterwards,” said Lance.

Lance’s story has touched many lives.

When his kind face and warm demeanour was broadcast on national news earlier in the year, it tugged on many hearts – not just because they saw an older man without a roof over his head, but because of something he said: “I admitted to myself, and I admitted on TV, that I put myself in this rotten position.”

Story continues below.

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A new beginning

A resident of Kelowna since 1949, a variety of family circumstances left Lance without a home. These circumstances, he said, are very personal.

In a past life, Lance was an engine mechanic, working for an engine manufacturing company in Detroit, Mich.

He also worked for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans as a ship’s officer.

A car crash on the Coquihalla ended his career. Many times when living like this he was hit with $100 fines for sleeping in his truck. However, one year ago when he approached a church to ask if he could park his truck in their parking lot, he got far more than he expected.

Sherrallea King, a caretaker at a Kelowna church, showed compassion and let him park behind the building.

From there, a lifelong friendship was born. Multiple times a day she checks on Lance, bringing him food and clothing.

“Sherrallea has been an absolute godsend for me,” said Lance.

One morning in October, Lance awoke to find he could hardly move his right arm or his fingers. He had suffered a stroke. He spent three weeks in the hospital, but when he got out, he couldn’t drive. King offered to take him where he needed to go until he regained movement in his arm.

Since he started experiencing homelessness, Lance has found blessings in many unexpected places. He recently returned to a local dry cleaner to pick up his clothes, and the owner had paid for his cleaning. Someone even paid for the insurance on his truck.

The community has been bringing him necessities such as food and gasoline, but one gift he holds dear – new friendships.

For the first time in years, Lance has a warm bed to sleep in. He is temporarily being housed by an individual who opened up his home to the senior.

Asked to identify the hardest part, and the best part, about living this way, Lance jumped to the positive. When he learned to accept his actions, Lance said he began to accept himself, and come to terms with the fact he is doing the best he can.

Support from across the nation

When he first started living in his truck, Lance was still receiving some money from his pension. When strangers offered to help financially, he would politely thank them but refuse. Now, with online fundraisers launched in his name, he’s overwhelmed.

“It’s kind of befuddling. It’s something I never expected in my life. It’s a bit emotional; it’s a lot of pride.”

The last payment for his truck is next month. The money donated from the community will help him become debt-free, and get into a small apartment.

“The biggest problem I have right now though is not knowing who to thank, or how to thank so many people. How do you thank everybody? You can’t. Because most of them (online) are anonymous.”

King said Lance’s story speaks to a larger issue of people this age not receiving the support they need. She said Lance’s situation isn’t as rare as one might think.

“He’s a real family man, a real grandpa, and (those are) the people who shouldn’t be falling down into that pit… Everybody has grandmas and grandpas, and I think that’s the group we need to be looking out for.”

To donate to Lance or help in any way, contact Sherrallea King at 250-877-7153, or email her at sherrallea.king@gmail.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Previous story
Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection
Next story
Family seeks historical artillery shell casing missing from late father’s Shuswap home

Just Posted

One of the artillery shells remaining in the Stevenson family collection. The one that is missing has distinctive German script stamped on the base and is believed to have been fired from a massive naval or siege gun. (Contributed)
Family seeks historical artillery shell casing missing from late father’s Shuswap home

The shell was once fired out of an uncommonly large German artillery gun during the First World War

The City of Salmon Arm is recommending a four-way stop for the busy intersection of 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE near Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection

Intersection of 30th Street and 20th Avenue NE may see a four-way stop

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

City new owner of Kault Hill tower in order to use for water and sewer operations

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. (Pixabay photo)
Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Armand Flamand used to drive this semi-truck. (Flamand family)
West Kelowna retired trucker caps off career with one last ride

West Kelowna’s Premium Truck and Trailer Inc. took Armand Flamand for one last spin

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Community rallies around Okanagan senior living in truck

For the first time in years a 77-year-old is sleeping in a warm bed

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

Most Read