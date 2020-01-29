Commuting via Vernon: Planned blackouts and snow removal hinder traffic

City of Vernon alerts motorists of planned power outages and work crews

Planned power outages and snow removal efforts may affect travel in portions of Vernon overnight.

Between 9 p.m. and midnight, BC Hydro is conducting a planned power outage in order to complete an electrical service upgrade. This will affect the traffic circle on 30th Avenue near the Schubert Centre and nearby street lights and crosswalk lights.

Lights on 30th Avenue between 33rd Street and 35th, and the traffic lights on 34th Street, will also be affected.

Traffic lights that are out are to be treated as four-way stops as per the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, City of Vernon crews will be hauling snow from 27th Street between Highway 6 and 48th Avenue to improve driving lane conditions and increase snow storage. Crews will begin working around midnight.

The city reminds motorists to slow down and obey traffic control devices when coming across workers and heavy equipment. Better yet, the city said if it’s possible, motorists should avoid these areas overnight.

