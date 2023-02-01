(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Competition Bureau to investigate industry claims of sustainable forestry management

Environmental group says such claims constitute false advertising

The federal Competition Bureau has started an inquiry into whether industry claims that vast stretches of Canadian forest are sustainably managed constitute false advertising.

The inquiry comes in response to a complaint filed by the environmental law group Ecojustice, acting on behalf of eight environmental groups.

Those groups allege that the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, which claims to set rigorous standards for industry, doesn’t do what companies claim it does.

The groups say the initiative still allows clear-cutting, spraying of toxic chemicals and logging in habitat for threatened species.

They add the initiative also fails to confirm best practices are being followed on the ground.

A spokesman for the initiative says the charges are based on misinformation and that inspections are conducted regularly.

The Sustainable Forestry Initiative is the largest environmental certification system in Canada, covering 140 million hectares of forest in Canada and the U.S.

forestry

Previous story
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Next story
B.C. woman whose heart stopped at 19 looks to spread awareness to others

Just Posted

The Sicamous Fire Department has classified its service ability at Interior Level, which allows firefighters to work inside burning structures with some restrictions. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous fire department raises service level classification

Salmon Arm’s Aila Nordin, at left, takes to the podium to receive her silver medal at the Western Canada Age Class Wrestling Competition held at the Richmond Olympic Oval on Jan. 21 and 22, 2023. (School District 83 image)
Salmon Arm wrestlers take on Western Canadian teams, bring home medals

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society went over the numbers from the 2022 ROOTSandBLUES Festival and elected its board (pictured – chair Kim Magill-Hofmann missing) for 2023 at the society’s AGM on Jan. 18, 2023. (Barb Brouwer photo)
30th Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival the most expensive and one of the most successful

An aerial shot shows the Canoe Forest Products Ltd. plywood/veneer plant in Canoe. (Image courtesy of Canoe Forest Products Ltd.)
Business stable for Canoe Forest Products in Salmon Arm despite some industry closures