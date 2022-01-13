Salmon Arm RCMP put the focus on drivers over the past nine months of 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP put the focus on drivers over the past nine months of 2021. (File photo)

Complaints prompt Salmon Arm RCMP to stop nearly 500 drivers for various offences

Seventy-seven impaired drivers removed from local roads in last nine months of 2021, police say

Bad driving on local roads continued as the top complaint to Salmon Arm RCMP throughout most of 2021.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the local detachment has been targeting drivers committing offences and being discourteous on the roadways.

“In the last nine months (of the year), despite COVID dangers, local officers have stopped and sanctioned 490 drivers for various offences which include intersection offences, speeding, no driver’s licence, and an array of other offences. These officers have also removed 77 impaired drivers from the roads along with over 30 prohibited drivers.”

He said the focus has resulted in fewer serious injury and high-damage collisions.

However, he said, road conditions and heavy snowfall have resulted in an increase to collisions in the past three months. “While not all incidents are reported to the police, there are 120 collisions that RCMP have attended in the past three months,” he said.

“Only 16 of those collisions were major in nature resulting in damage over $10,000 or injury. Approximately 13 of those collisions involved commercial vehicles.”

He said about half of the 13 collisions were due to driver error, but on the part of the other driver.

West implores drivers to slow down and ensure they have good winter tires and other equipment.

“If the roads are poor, consider staying put and allowing the road maintenance crews to clear the roads. It is safer for everyone.”

Read more: Slow down: Salmon Arm RCMP respond to seven collisions over weekend

Read more: Traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm delayed Thursday morning due to collision



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Expert panel says Canada needs to ‘up its game’ on climate data to better adapt
Next story
B.C. First Nation chief ‘frustrated’ with name choice for BC Ferries new ship

Just Posted

School District 83 announced on Jan 13 that, due to a staffing shortage, a two-day functional closure of Armstrong Elementary would take place Jan. 14 and 17. (File photo )
Two-day ‘functional closure’ announced for North Okanagan school after teachers refuse work

A concept rendering of a seven-unit two-storey development at 1129 Riverside Avenue in Sicamous, for which a development permit was approved on Aug. 11, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous residential development increases, commercial declines in 2021

The area in blue on this map will be affected by a temporary water shutdown on Jan. 14 from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CSRD image)
Temporary water shutdown planned while leak in Shuswap community’s water main fixed

The Sicamous United Church Thrift Store’s manager suspects someone slipped under this fence to steal items between Dec. 20 and 26, 2021. (Contributed)
Sicamous thrift store seeks help fortifying fences after recent thefts