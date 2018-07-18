Kathy Michaels

Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

With more than 22 fires burning across the Kamloops Fire Centre and the possibility of more blazes sparking with lightning forecast for this evening, up-to-date information is critical.

Below is a list of links to stories regarding fires in the area that the Black Press Media team has been working on over the last 24 hours.

We will be updating these stories as we receive more information from BC Wildfire Service who is on scene of more than 12 blazes burning in the Okanagan corridor.

#wildfire #peachland #smokeshow

A post shared by Amangle Davey (@nanhair) on

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deadfalls in Salmon Arm pose risk for wildfires

Just Posted

Deadfalls in Salmon Arm pose risk for wildfires

Resident emphasizes need for fuel management plan in Little Mountain Park.

Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

911 jams causes panic among residents

RDOS chair received several calls and texts from panicked residents unable to get through to 911

More thunderstorms on the way as fires still burn

Environment Canada is forecasting lightning for the Okanagan and Shuswap

Update: More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Hockey trip fraudster receives house arrest

Man duped 16 families with Okanagan Elite Hockey Association out of over $100,000

Four wild fires still burning near Keremeos

One fire was extinguished and another reported after lightning came through area

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

UPDATED: Traffic between Peachland and Summerland now getting through slowly on Highway 97

Motorists may use an alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3

Former Shuswap Totem receives B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame coaching honours

Tim Coghlin recognized for outstanding coaching career

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Most Read