Concern for safety of Sicamous firefighters raised in response to proposed RV park setbacks

Residents at Silver Sands RV Resort in Sicamous are speaking up about proposed changes to development on their lots.

Terry Gold, a representative for the Silver Sands strata council, spoke to the district’s planning and development committee at its April 19 meeting and listed requests concerning possible zoning and development changes.

Gold asked to have park models recognized as RVs, have move-in fees removed for park models and to allow steps, sun decks, car ports and “Okanagan rooms” (covered or screened-in patios) to be attached to RVs and park models and not be considered secondary buildings.

He also broached the subject of setback variances and zoning.

The district’s Zoning Bylaw 1000 applied zone RVP-1 to Silver Sands. This zone amended the setbacks from property lines from 0.5 to 1.5 metres, which Gold wants changed.

The development variance permit proposed asks to vary the setback from 1.5 metres back to 0.5 metres, where no RV or park model is within three metres of another RV, park model or structure on an adjacent lot.

Gold said when he first built his development, the setback distance was three metres. When he began his second phase of development in 2008, he said the three-metre setback was still in place.

Only in 2019 did the 0.5 metre setback get approved, he said, but it has been in place until Bylaw 1000 came into effect last year.

Building official Kenny Gipps mentioned the building code, which has spatial separation calculations to consider. There are levels of protection that change the closer you build to property lines, he said.

While Gipps noted park models don’t necessarily fall into the same regulation category as carports, sheds and Okanagan rooms, the proximity to neighbouring structures is still a concern.

The other thing to consider, he said, is fire department response times, which has to factor in the train tracks and the distance from Sicamous to Silver Sands with traffic. Three metres in between units is the bare minimum, according to the building code, to keep neighbouring structures safe in case of fire, said Gipps.

Fire chief Brett Ogino also voiced concerns, mentioning a fire fought in Silver Sands in the past where the RV was only a half metre away from a six-foot-tall fence. The fire was in the slide portion of the RV, so although the crew was able to get to it quickly enough to contain the fire, it was difficult to access the source of the flames.

Ogino said a firefighter had to go around the other side of the RV, inches from the fence, get on his hands and knees with a hose underneath the slide to extinguish the fire.

“That’s the problem with a half-metre setback, it’s not workable space for fire protection,” said Ogino.

“It still comes down to crew safety.”

Ogino said he is concerned sending his crews into those dangerous environments, and he wants to be able to protect firefighters, residents and property.

He proposed that a four-foot, six-inch space would be safe for a firefighter, in full gear carrying a hose line, to work in. He also echoed Gipps about response times being delayed by the train. Ogino said the train track crossing delayed him by 12 minutes the day of the meeting.

Gold repeated several times that council, then-mayor Terry Rysz and the fire chief all approved of the 0.5 metre setback in 2019 and mentioned any further development by residents would be affected by the variance, which he added hardly any of them know about.

Ogino spoke up, saying if he had been informed the setback would go down to 0.5 metres, he wouldn’t have agreed to it.

“I’m not exactly sure how that came to be but honestly, with it being said the fire chief agrees with this, the fire chief does not approve of this,” Ogino said.

