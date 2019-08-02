Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

For more than a year, Joyce Parsons, a Trans Canada Trail director in Faulder, has had concerns about the safety of the rail trail in her area.
She said a landslide has affected the trail for the past two years and three washouts on the trail during last year’s flooding have made the trail unsafe.
While the trail is barricaded in Faulder, the barricades do not keep people from using it.
Barricades and signs are now in place at the trail access in Faulder.
Bill Newell, chief administrative officer with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, said the trail is a provincial issue.
The regional district does maintenance work on the trail, such as brushing and maintaining the trail surface.
Structural issues and major work, including maintenance following a slide, falls under the province’s responsibility, he said.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.