Concert cancellation prompts push for rainproofing

A little rain on Kevin Flynn’s parade may lead to needed improvements of the Marine Peace Park gazebo.

The Salmon Arm councillor was pleased the city received a letter from resident Miki Mann regarding the Aug. 1 Wednesday on the Wharf concert that was cancelled on account of a “brief but intense rain storm.”

“We were so disappointed to be told that the concert was cancelled due to water on the stage and possibly water in the electrical outlets,” writes Mann, who had been looking forward to that evening’s WOW performance by Australian band This Way North.

Despite being upset by the cancellation, Mann notes, the rain had come pouring off the roof of the gazebo and onto the posts with the electrical outlets and began pooling on the stage.

“Far too dangerous for performers with electrical equipment,” says Mann. “There seems to have been a lack of engineering foresight in the construction of the gazebo.”

Mann asks why gutters weren’t installed on the gazebo, which is a prominent feature at Marine Peace Park and the centre of the popular summer concert series.

Flynn explained he didn’t prompt the letter from Mann, but he certainly appreciated it.

“For the first time ever my company decided to sponsor Wednesday on the Wharf, and it happened to be Wednesday, Aug. 1, and we had a 10-minute rain storm followed by beautiful sunshine…,” said Flynn. “As a sponsor who spent big dollars trying to support this event, to have it have to be cancelled because of a 10-minute shower…, it was truly disappointing as a sponsor and it was truly disappointing for the people who were there.”

Flynn asked that rainproofing upgrades for the gazebo be forwarded to the city’s budget process in the fall and that it be made a priority.

Flynn’s fellow councillors voiced their support, with Coun. Chad Eliason noting the Shuswap District Arts Council has been pursuing improvements for the gazebo for a while now.

Arts Council director/curator Tracey Kutschker says she has worked with Shuswap Rotary Club’s Doug Leatherdale in the past on a grant application to retrofit the gazebo, to protect it from rain as well as closing the back side for better sound projection. The application, however, was unsuccessful.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said the Shuswap Rotary Club is looking at another application to upgrade the gazebo.

Coun. Alan Harrison said some kind of grant funding would be helpful.

“I think this is an Expo 86 building isn’t it? I believe it came from Vancouver…,” said Harrison. “I’m sure staff will look for an opportunity but perhaps there’s a way to get some joint funding… especially if it’s a second-time application, sometimes we’re successful a second time.”

