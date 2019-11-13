Concert hall and event centre proposed for building where Living Waters Church on Lakeshore Drive has been situated. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Concert hall and event centre proposed for Salmon Arm’s downtown

Property owner plans to provide a performance venue with future recording studio

A concert hall and event centre is being proposed for Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm.

At its Nov. 12 meeting, Salmon Arm council provided a letter of support for a funding application to help create a performance venue in the site that Living Waters Church has been occupying.

Property owner Craig Newnes is applying for funding from Creative BC/Amplify BC, which provides funds to private enterprise.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond brought the request for a letter to council members, asking for their support “on behalf of a property owner who has a big idea about transforming that space.”

In a letter to the city, Newnes explained that the current tenant’s lease expired on Oct. 31. He said the project would be a renovation of the building, with mainly surface improvements – to the floor, paint, lighting, acoustic treatment and interior walls, with some cosmetic improvements to the exterior.

The concert hall as is would seat 225, with another 20 on the balcony. Shuswap Theatre seats 149.

Newnes’ letter stated there is a large stage in the corner which could be set up with chairs and tables or as an open floor. The main entrance would be used as a lobby, ticketing and concession area for the hall. It would also be an additional rental space for smaller events or meetings, complete with a small sound system and room for about 60 people. There is a full kitchen and green room, he wrote.

Newnes stated that additional phases of the project will include a recording studio as well as rentable office- or maker- space for arts-based organizations.

Read more: Performing Arts Centre moves to next stage

Read more: First United Church in Salmon Arm gives gift of space to community

The idea is to create a space at 180 Lakeshore Dr. NW that is: • inviting, inspiring and beautiful; • incredible sound for live music; • flexible and multi-use; and • sustainable, eco- and socially conscious.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked if the project fits in with the city’s cultural master plan.

Wallace Richmond said this is a private piece of property and the proponent’s intention is to create an additional space where performances can be held, along with a recording studio. She said that can be done without council’s involvement.

She added that it doesn’t negate any other efforts to provide a facility for performing arts.

Coun. Tim Lavery was also in favour of writing a letter of support, describing the proposal as “a very good and wonderful addition.”

Mayor Alan Harrison agreed, noting that “Mr. Newnes is trying to provide an asset for the community under private ownership.”

Council voted unanimously to provide a letter of support. Couns. Kevin Flynn, Debbie Cannon and Chad Eliason were absent.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
World’s largest Indigenous tourism conference hits Kelowna
Next story
Venice ‘on its knees’ after second-worst flood ever recorded

Just Posted

New signage at hazardous Salmon Arm intersection result of ‘nudging’

Mayor pleased council’s requests for improvements to Highway 97B and 10th Avenue heard

Salmon Arm Seniors Resource Centre operations hindered by lack of space

Seniors support programs limited by lack of room at centre’s current location

Salmon Arm residents can send holiday cheer to children in developing countries

Operation Christmas Child collecting gift-filled shoeboxes at Centenoka Park Mall

Man and woman in their 60s identified by RCMP as bodies in Anglemont residence

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

UPDATE: Power back on for much of the Shuswap

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

Paper Playground gets children performing in North Okanagan

Performing Arts Centre show goes three times Sunday

B.C. teen takes on bullies…nicely and publicly

‘I thought, enough is enough. I wanted to try something to stop it.’

World’s largest Indigenous tourism conference hits Kelowna

The Syilx, Nlakápamux and Secwépemc Nations are hosting the 2019 IITC

Audit finds Canada’s fisheries in decline and response lacks urgency

Report says 17 per cent of fish stocks are critically depleted, up from 13.4 per cent in 2018

Small group of Cherry fans protest his firing at Rogers HQ

One sign at the Toronto rally: ‘Rogers cancels Don, we cancel Rogers’

Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

October 2019 Vernon’s coldest on record

This past month of October was the coldest since at least 1989

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Most Read