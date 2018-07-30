A directional drilling project near the CP rail bridge was recently approved by Sicamous council. It is the last part of the Hillier Road and Silver Sands water line extension that needs to be completed. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Concession stand to be placed at the Sicamous Beach Park

Council also votes to change IT service provider and seek funding for marketing study

A concession stand that will see all-season use will be installed at the Sicamous Beach Park soon.

The manufactured structure will be purchased by the District with an $8,000 contribution from the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club. The snowmobile club will use the structure to run a concession in the winter. The small building is on skids allowing it to be easily moved.

IT Cost savings

Sicamous council voted to award their IT management services contract to Sea to Sky Network Solutions, a company with Vancouver and Kelowna offices who specialize in providing IT service to small municipalities. Some of Sea to Sky’s other clients include Armstrong, Burns Lake and Clearwater.

The district committed to a one-year term with the company.

Kelly Bennett said the previous service provider Protocol Technologies who the district had used for over 15 years was making them feel over charged and under serviced. Sicamous Town Manger Evan Parliament said the review launched by Bennett and her department has saved the district $20,000.

“Good job on shaking up the cage and finding a better dollar value,” said Coun. Malcolm Makayev.

Water main drilling under the Eagle River

Council agreed to acquire the licence from the Province that will allow them to install a water main beneath the riverbed of the Eagle River near the Canadian Pacific Railway bridge between Silver Sands Road and Hillier Road West.

The water main will be directionally drilled beneath the river Grant application in process. District operations manager Joe McCullough said this is the last leg of the Hillier Road and Silver Sands water line extension.

Makayev asked why the water line could not be hung on the CP Rail bridge instead of drilling under the river. McCullough said CP is usually opposed to having anything hanging off their structures because they do not want the liability.

Coun. Jeff Mallmes noted that freezing in the winter is a concern for above-ground water mains.

Destination marketing funding application

Sicamous council voted to apply to the B.C. rural dividend program for a $10,000 grant to look into sustainable funding for destination marketing of the district.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Just Posted

Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Regional district responds to a house fire in Tappen and a garage fire in Celista

UPDATE: Kamloops family uninjured after van fire in Salmon Arm

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre Friday, July 27

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

Fine dining and fancy cars at RJ Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Salmon Arm attraction hosts annual dinner event and car show in August

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Concession stand to be placed at the Sicamous Beach Park

Council also votes to change IT service provider and seek funding for marketing study

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer on road outside of Lumby; ends up with severe road rash

Most Read