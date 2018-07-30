Concession stand to be placed at the Sicamous Beach Park

Council also votes to change IT service provider and seek funding for marketing study

A directional drilling project near the CP rail bridge was recently approved by Sicamous council. It is the last part of the Hillier Road and Silver Sands water line extension that needs to be completed. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

A concession stand that will see all-season use will be installed at the Sicamous Beach Park soon.

The manufactured structure will be purchased by the District with an $8,000 contribution from the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club. The snowmobile club will use the structure to run a concession in the winter. The small building is on skids allowing it to be easily moved.

IT Cost savings

Sicamous council voted to award their IT management services contract to Sea to Sky Network Solutions, a company with Vancouver and Kelowna offices who specialize in providing IT service to small municipalities. Some of Sea to Sky’s other clients include Armstrong, Burns Lake and Clearwater.

The district committed to a one-year term with the company.

Kelly Bennett said the previous service provider Protocol Technologies who the district had used for over 15 years was making them feel over charged and under serviced. Sicamous Town Manger Evan Parliament said the review launched by Bennett and her department has saved the district $20,000.

“Good job on shaking up the cage and finding a better dollar value,” said Coun. Malcolm Makayev.

Water main drilling under the Eagle River

Council agreed to acquire the licence from the Province that will allow them to install a water main beneath the riverbed of the Eagle River near the Canadian Pacific Railway bridge between Silver Sands Road and Hillier Road West.

The water main will be directionally drilled beneath the river Grant application in process. District operations manager Joe McCullough said this is the last leg of the Hillier Road and Silver Sands water line extension.

Makayev asked why the water line could not be hung on the CP Rail bridge instead of drilling under the river. McCullough said CP is usually opposed to having anything hanging off their structures because they do not want the liability.

Coun. Jeff Mallmes noted that freezing in the winter is a concern for above-ground water mains.

Destination marketing funding application

Sicamous council voted to apply to the B.C. rural dividend program for a $10,000 grant to look into sustainable funding for destination marketing of the district.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter