Salmon Arm Council’s planning committee received an application on Oct. 5, 2020 to rezone a parcel at 700 30th St. NE from single family residential to multi-family residential to accommodate prelminary plans for a 20-unit condominium development. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Condominiums proposed near South Broadview school in Salmon Arm

Council wants plans to include traffic study and bike lane right-of-way

Early plans for a property on 30th Street NE near the South Broadview School include 20 condominium units.

The city’s Oct. 5 development and planning meeting was presented with an application to rezone a one-acre lot at 700 30th St. NE from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density residential.

Preliminary plans from owner/applicant Edelweiss Properties Inc./TSL Development would include demolishing the existing single-family home and building 20 upper-end condos within a fenced community. The parcel, between Sixth and Eighth Avenues NE, is just south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The new zoning would match the property’s designation in the city’s official community plan of medium density residential.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, told council that staff would like to see a proposed access on 30th Street NE line up with Seventh Avenue NE for safety reasons.

Staff also suggested that a traffic impact study be completed prior to second reading of the rezoning bylaw so that traffic implications would be known before the public hearing.

Also, a 2.5-metre right-of-way was suggested on the western parcel boundary for eventual widening of 30th for a bike lane.

Read more: Church applies to rezone parcel along Highway 1 in Salmon Arm to commercial

Read more: More than a third of drivers clocked speed in Salmon Arm school zones

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks the application is the right proposal for the property as council wants multi-family developments in that area in accordance with the official community plan. He noted, though, that council does have to consider traffic implications as well as pedestrian and bike access.

Those councillors present voted unanimously to move the application forward to the upcoming meeting of council on Tuesday, Oct. 13 for first reading, as well as to include in their motion the 2.5-metre right-of-way for a future bike lane as well as a traffic impact study.

A public hearing will be put off until a traffic study can be completed.

Coun. Kevin Flynn was absent and Coun. Sylvia Lindgren is on unpaid leave in order to run in the provincial election.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna
Next story
UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

Just Posted

City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

Many drivers have not heeded warnings to slow down past Fletcher Park

Condominiums proposed near South Broadview school in Salmon Arm

Council wants plans to include traffic study and bike lane right-of-way

Sale of unfinished North Shuswap cannabis facility delayed

Citation Growth Corp. reports agreement for $8.5 million purchase of Celista property

Morning Start: Scientists Believe They’ve Found Fossils from the Day the Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

War influences Salmon Arm woman’s decision to become lawyer

Family emphasized how important the rights of Canadians are

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

UPDATED: American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

2 of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

The horses were moved to Armstrong for care after 97 animals seized from problem property

Most Read