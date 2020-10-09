Condominiums proposed near South Broadview school in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm Council’s planning committee received an application on Oct. 5, 2020 to rezone a parcel at 700 30th St. NE from single family residential to multi-family residential to accommodate prelminary plans for a 20-unit condominium development. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Early plans for a property on 30th Street NE near the South Broadview School include 20 condominium units.

The city’s Oct. 5 development and planning meeting was presented with an application to rezone a one-acre lot at 700 30th St. NE from R1, single family residential, to R4, medium density residential.

Preliminary plans from owner/applicant Edelweiss Properties Inc./TSL Development would include demolishing the existing single-family home and building 20 upper-end condos within a fenced community. The parcel, between Sixth and Eighth Avenues NE, is just south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The new zoning would match the property’s designation in the city’s official community plan of medium density residential.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, told council that staff would like to see a proposed access on 30th Street NE line up with Seventh Avenue NE for safety reasons.

Staff also suggested that a traffic impact study be completed prior to second reading of the rezoning bylaw so that traffic implications would be known before the public hearing.

Also, a 2.5-metre right-of-way was suggested on the western parcel boundary for eventual widening of 30th for a bike lane.

Read more: Church applies to rezone parcel along Highway 1 in Salmon Arm to commercial

Read more: More than a third of drivers clocked speed in Salmon Arm school zones

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks the application is the right proposal for the property as council wants multi-family developments in that area in accordance with the official community plan. He noted, though, that council does have to consider traffic implications as well as pedestrian and bike access.

Those councillors present voted unanimously to move the application forward to the upcoming meeting of council on Tuesday, Oct. 13 for first reading, as well as to include in their motion the 2.5-metre right-of-way for a future bike lane as well as a traffic impact study.

A public hearing will be put off until a traffic study can be completed.

Coun. Kevin Flynn was absent and Coun. Sylvia Lindgren is on unpaid leave in order to run in the provincial election.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentSalmon Arm council