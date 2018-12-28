A specific batch (1000356816) of DUREX RealFeel 20 count condoms distributed in Canada is not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life. (DurexCanada website)

Condoms recalled after concerns over variable burst pressure

Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms

A condom manufacturer has initiated a consumer level recall on a specific batch of condoms over concerns about variable burst pressure performance.

Following observations of the poor performance of the DUREX RealFeel condoms manufactured during 2017, the manufacturer conducted an internal investigation that showed the condoms were not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at the end of their five year shelf-life.

As a cautionary measure, RB Health (Canada) Inc. is recalling a specific batch (1000356816) of DUREX RealFeel 20 count condoms.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Victoria woman files lawsuit after birth control recall

A similar recall was initiated for DUREX RealFeel extra lubricated 10 count condoms on July 30.

At that time, one batch of non-latex Durex RealFeel extra lubricated 10 count condoms from batch 1000443254 marketed in Canada between June to July was recalled for not being expected to meet the internal burst pressure specification of 1.0 kPa at the end of the five year shelf-life.

RELATED: ‘Recall fatigue’: Canadians may avoid certain foods over holidays

Batch numbers can be found on the bottom of the box and printed on the foil wrap of each condom.

Anyone who has purchased the affected products with the specified batch numbers can return them to the store where they were bought or call 1-800-320-9738 or email consumer.relations@rb.com for more information.

RB Health (Canada) Inc. is asking consumers to return Durex RealFeel extra lubricated 10 count condoms (UPC 0 67981 98715 7) and/or Durex RealFeel 20 count condoms (UPC 0 67981 97177 4) with the batch numbers 1000443254, 1000362619, 1000355040, 1000362809 or 1000356816.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant
Next story
Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

Just Posted

Galaxy the cat could use your help

SPCA staff says friendly feline requires leg amputation surgery

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

Long guns, a safe and items of clothing stolen in Sicamous area robbery

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

B.C. Employer Health Tax is set to start Jan. 1 for businesses, meanwhile carbon, transit and property taxes rising

Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces

Evergreen Cannabis owner Mike Babins said store will re-open a few days later than he hoped

BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

Team Canada heading to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos

VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

HITCHED: Prepare for your big day with this wedding event

Hitched, put on by Black Press Media, takes place Jan. 6

Fashion Fridays: 10 fashion mistakes all women make

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read