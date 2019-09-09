A large RCMP contingent responded to a report of shots fired at a Hillam Road residence in Scotch Creek. (File photo)

Confrontation over alleged stolen property leads to gunfire in Scotch Creek

Chase, Salmon Arm and Emergency Response Team officers converged on Hillam Road

Reports of shots fired drew a large police presence to Scotch Creek on Saturday, Sept. 7.

At 2:20 p.m. the Chase RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired from a residence on Hillam Road. Police report the gunfire was directed at a group of people who went to the residence with the intention of confronting its occupants about stolen property. According to the RCMP, when the group of people arrived, a loud noise resembling a gunshot was heard and a man yelled at them to leave.

A man then exited the house carrying a shotgun and walked towards the group who had retreated to the roadway.

Officers from the Chase and Salmon Arm RCMP detachments, as well as the South East District Emergency Response Team, entered the residence to find the suspect had fled before their arrival. The shotgun was not recovered.

Public access to Hillam Road was temporarily restricted as police searched the property. A message was posted to the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department’s Facebook page advising people it was safe to return to their homes after 8 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Police say they are familiar with the residence and their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“The Chase RCMP are always concerned when people decide to bypass law enforcement and take matters into their own hands. Not only is there a concern for their personal safety, there is a risk that investigations can be jeopardized and key evidence can be lost,” a message from Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater reads.

Anyone with information related to this or other investigations is asked to call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

