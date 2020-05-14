Conservation group issues clean-up challenge to Shuswap, Interior residents

Picking up litter on public land is a competition for the rest of the month of May.

The B.C. Interior Chapter of Safari Club International, who describe themselves as a network for conservation-minded hunters, is challenging both its members and the public at large to pick up trash from forest service roads and is offering prizes in return.

The first annual Clean Up for Wildlife Forest Service Road Garbage Challenge begins on May 16, and clean-up crews will have until the end of the month to enter.

After doing their part to clean up the woods, photos of the clean-up crews and their hauls of trash can be emailed in using a link on the SCI B.C. Interior website. Those who send in photos will be entered into a draw to win a custom steel fire pit ring. Pictures can also be shared through social media using the hashtag #huntersforbc.

“We are very proud to be conducting this contest as it is a way to not only clean up our backcountry but also allows families to get outdoors during this tough time while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Interior BC SCI’s president Robin Unrau.

“I am hoping to see this become an annual event with the intention of starting small and growing it into a larger scale clean-up. We have a huge density of FSR’s in B.C., so the opportunity to collect garbage and give back to our environment is the main goal for us,” added SCI’s Conservation Projects Committee Chair Ted Bocking.

For those picking up trash in the Shuswap, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has waived landfill fees at the Salmon Arm landfill on May 17, 24 and 31. There is a printable waiver on SCI’s website which must be presented at the landfill.

