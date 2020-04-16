BC Conservation Officer Service conducted patrols of closed rec sites in the North Okanagan and Shuswap over the Easter long weekend. (File)

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

Not everyone was heeding the closures of parks and rec sites over the Easter long weekend

Conservation officers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap patrolled campsites closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the Easter long weekend. National Parks, B.C. Parks and campsites managed by Rec Sites and Trails BC have all been closed for weeks as part of provincewide efforts at social distancing.

Conservation Officer Jeff Hanratty said conservation officers focused their efforts on the rec sites because employees from the provincial and national parks handled enforcement there. He said 11 rec sites in the area covered by the North Okanagan conservation officers were identified for patrols; many of the rec sites in the area are still difficult to access due to snow. The area patrolled by the North Okanagan conservation officers ranges from the Okanagan Connector Highway to the north end of Shuswap Lake.

Read More: Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Read More: Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

Hanratty said three officers patrolled the rec sites on three separate days over the long weekend. On patrol the officers had contact with about 70 people.

He said 30 verbal warnings, 11 warning tickets and three formal orders to vacate were issued. Four violation tickets were also issued by the conservation officers. The ticketable offences were for a vehicle on a forest service road without proper insurance, unlicensed ATVs and for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Hanratty said he hopes people are getting the message to stay home and isolate. While it’s unclear what coming weekends will bring, Hanratty said most people seem to be in compliance with the provincewide order.

He encouraged anyone seen violating the closed campground or any other wildlife or pollution regulation to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

Read More: Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Read More: Kelowna aerospace company manufacturing PPE amid COVID-19 pandemic


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High traffic volumes observed at Campbell Mountain Landfill
Next story
Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active

Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor

‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

High traffic volumes observed at Campbell Mountain Landfill

Facility near Penticton has been busy during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Most Read