Conservation officers relocate Spirit Bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

Terrace conservation officers relocated a Spirit bear far into the wilderness to keep it away from human residential areas.

The bear has roamed the Kitsumkalum Valley just north of Terrace for many years, according to a statement from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Spirit bears, also known as Kermode bears, are black bears with white fur resulting from a rare genetic mutation. They are primarily found in northern B.C.

More to come.


