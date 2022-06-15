A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

Conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly in northwest B.C.

The bear was spotted on Hwy 37 just north of Meziadin Junction with an arrow in its head

Smithers conservation officers are looking for information about a grizzly bear that was seen with a broken off arrow in its head.

A photo of the bear with arrow injury, was recently taken by a passing motorist and sent to the Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS in Smithers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction.

The BCCOS is investigating. Anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

THE LATEST: B.C. money laundering report calls for new law enforcement unit, provincial office


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
About 12 unmarked police vehicles caravan through Shuswap, lights and sirens on
Next story
Pope’s health is an ‘extreme concern’ but trip to Canada remains unchanged: Miller

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced that construction of the Eagle Bay Community Park started June 15 and would take a few months to complete. (CSRD image)
Construction starts on much-wanted Eagle Bay Community Park in the Shuswap

Emergency personnel are responding to a collision on Highway 1 near the Highway 97B intersection. (Drive BC map)
Salmon Arm emergency personnel responding to collision on Highway 1

Shuswap residents see a parade of unmarked police vehicles, sirens and lights on, speed through Salmon Arm, Blind Bay and farther on Wednesday afternoon, June 15. (File photo)
About 12 unmarked police vehicles caravan through Shuswap, lights and sirens on

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is making sand and bags available for filling. (CSRD file photo)
Shuswap activates Emergency Operations Centre in response to rising lake levels