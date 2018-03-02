A female resident orca whale breaches while swimming in Puget Sound near Bainbridge Island as seen from a federally permitted research vessel Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014. (Elaine Thompso/The Canadian Press)

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Several conservation groups say the federal government’s failure to issue an emergency order reducing threats to endangered orcas off the B.C. coast ahead of fishing and whale-watching season could mean their extinction.

Ecojustice, the David Suzuki Foundation, Georgia Strait Alliance, Natural Resources Defence Council, Raincoast Conservation Foundation and World Wildlife Fund sent a petition to Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Jan. 30.

The group says LeBlanc failed to recommend an emergency order to cabinet by March 1, which could have seen priority feeding refuges established, fishing restricted and speed reductions for commercial vessels put in place for the season.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans identified the same priorities in a report released last month.

The report said that the species is on a trajectory to disappear unless further efforts are taken.

Misty MacDuffee, with the Raincoast Conservation Foundation, says the situation is critical for the remaining 76 southern resident killer whales which have up to a 50 per cent chance of disappearing in the next century.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’
Next story
Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

Just Posted

Salmon Arm facing $1 million-plus bill for railway crossing upgrades

Ross Street underpass project would eliminate need for improvements at Marine Park and Narcisse

Organ donors desperately needed

Okanagan numbers pale in comparison to provincial average

Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Destructive rodents have hitchhiked across the Interior from Lower Mainland

Man targeted in Kelowna shooting sentenced overseas to life in prison

A B.C. gangster who was a target of a Kelowna shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Canada-wide warrant issued for man with connections to Salmon Arm

Levi Eden is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Students release pigs with a purpose in Salmon Arm

Bastion Elementary Grade 4/5 class set out piggy banks for different causes

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

‘I didn’t invite the person,’ he said of Jaspal Atwal

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Tougher penalties for distracted drivers in B.C.

New measures begin this month to combat distracted driving in the province

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Most Read