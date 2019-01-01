Prison Bars

Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

A criminal record can hinder a person’s ability to get a job, find housing, go to school or travel, committee members say in a report

A panel of MPs wants the federal government to look at making criminal pardons automatic for some offenders who have served their sentences.

The House of Commons public safety committee also suggests lowering the $631 fee for a pardon and simplifying the often complex process for applicants.

A criminal record can hinder a person’s ability to get a job, find housing, go to school or travel, committee members say in a report tabled without fanfare just before the parliamentary holiday break.

Under changes brought in by the former Conservative government, lesser offenders — those with a summary conviction — must wait five years instead of three before they can apply to the Parole Board of Canada for a pardon.

Offenders who have served a sentence for a more serious crime — an indictable offence — must wait 10 years instead of five.

In addition, the application fee quadrupled to $631 from $150 to ensure full cost recovery, and the name for a pardon was changed to the more neutral-sounding term “record suspension.”

Wayne Long, the New Brunswick Liberal MP whose motion prompted the committee review, told the MPs that sometimes, often early in life, mistakes lead to criminal records.

“As a society, we need to be able to provide deserving citizens with a second chance,” he said. “Unfortunately, for many Canadians, especially those in low-income situations, the criminal justice system often fails to provide a second chance.”

He spoke of a single mother with an excellent work record who was offered five well-paying jobs over a six-month period.

“These offers were all rescinded when it was revealed she had a summary offence on her record. She stole a pair of jeans in 1998 — her one and only offence. Now Susan cannot find quality employment, and she cannot afford the cost of a criminal record suspension,” Long said.

“To somebody living in poverty, $631 is an insurmountable amount of money.”

Conservative MP Jim Eglinski, a committee member, questioned the notion of the government absorbing all costs of pardon processing, suggesting instead that only people of limited means receive assistance.

Ultimately, the committee recommended the government review the fee structure. It also called for consideration of measures to make the process “more accessible,” as well as another look at the term “record suspension,” given that some offenders appreciate the significance of being pardoned by society.

The MPs also recommended the government examine “a mechanism to make record suspensions automatic in specific and appropriate circumstances.”

They did not provide examples of such circumstances. However, during the committee hearings, the John Howard Society of Canada proposed the idea of automatically closing a criminal record once an offender had completed their sentence and a crime-free period had passed.

Such a system would eliminate the costs and unfairness of the current system, said Catherine Latimer, executive director of the charitable organization, which presses for criminal justice reforms.

The Liberal government said two years ago it would review the Conservative changes that made people wait longer and pay more to obtain a pardon.

(Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Year in Review: June 2018 from the pages of the Salmon Arm Observer
Next story
VIDEO: Downtown Langley behind police tape

Just Posted

First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna

It’s a boy! Near Year’s baby Hugo makes his entry at 1:58 a.m.

Try a bold start to the New Year

The New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim will be at Canoe Beach boat launch, 10:30 a.m., register at 10.

A Perennial Favourite Mixed With A New Treasure

Kamloops Symphony returns with Four Seasons Two Ways and guest violinist Yolanda Bruno

Year in Review: January 2018 from the pages of the Salmon Arm Observer

Looking back at what made headlines in 2018 from the pages of… Continue reading

Year in Review: February 2018 from the pages of the Salmon Arm Observer

Looking back at what made headlines in 2018 from the pages of… Continue reading

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

VIDEO: Downtown Langley behind police tape

Portion of B.C. city blocked off to traffic and pedestrians

Consider making some pardons automatic: MPs

A criminal record can hinder a person’s ability to get a job, find housing, go to school or travel, committee members say in a report

Federal government’s carbon pricing could determine election

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed 2019 with a warning to Canadians during a campaign stop in Saskatchewan

Salt Spring Stands Tall With Blowdown Brunch

People shared storm-experience stories as they gathered around tables of donated food, hugged their friends and neighbours and applauded those who helped

Delta’s Daniels takes provincial junior crown

Delta’s Sarah Daniels took deuces in three and five and a three in nine en route to a 10-4 win.

Is a new diet part of your New Year’s resolution?

If you’re planning to try to lose weight in 2019, you’re sure to find a fierce debate online and among friends and family about how best to do it

2018 was lucky year for 36 B.C. lotto winners

BCLC is still waiting for the holder of a $39.5 million Lotto Max ticket purchased last month

Property values released by B.C. Assessment

How much will your house be worth in 2019?

Most Read