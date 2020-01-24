Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million

Total of 527 building permits issued within Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2019

BUILDING ACTIVITY The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued building permits worth more than $48 million in 2019. (File photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued 527 building permits in 2019, with a total value of $48,675,452.

While the number of permits is higher than the 515 issued the previous year, the dollar value is lower. The permits issued in 2018 were worth a total of $61,897,739.

The permits issued in 2019 included 71 for single family dwellings. These had a total value of $20,840,515.

There were 35 permits for mobile homes and manufactured homes, worth $4,745,069

The 15 permits issued for cabins and recreational properties had a value of $1,696,975

A total of 135 permits were issued for accessory uses. These had a value of $4,668,378.

The regional district issued 121 permits for additions, repairs and plumbing work, with a value of $6,720,159

There were 19 commercial permits issued during the year, with a total dollar value of $8,479,619.

