Construction at Salmon Arm campus not the start of something new

New 60-bed project at Okanagan College won’t be starting until 2022

While it might look like the beginnings of a large construction project, the work underway at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus is not the start of something new.

Dean Joan Ragsdale explained on March 18 that regular maintenance is ongoing which involves repairing the concrete pad between the two buildings at the entrance.

It’s not often the work is this extensive, however.

“We had a water issue which has made this a bigger project than normal, so once this maintenance project is complete we should be good for quite a while,” she said.

The work is not related to the recently announced housing project the campus will possibly see next year.

Construction of a 60-bed building on the campus is expected to start in 2022. The specific site on-campus has not been decided yet.

It was on March 5 that B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the housing project that will include, along with 60 beds at the Salmon Arm campus, 100 in Vernon and 216 beds in Kelowna.

