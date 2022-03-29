Construction begins on a historic Summerland playground

Enhanced playground in Memorial Park to be completed in May

Construction has begun on a new enhanced playground in Summerland, the first of its kind in Canada.

The playground in Memorial Park, with new play structures, has its opening planned for May.

Through the design of Playspace Adventure Ltd., the enhanced playground will promote imaginative and exciting play experiences for children aged two to 12.

READ ALSO: Summerland asks for input about Memorial Park

READ ALSO: Summerland outdoor fitness park opened

STEAM elements (science, technology, engineering, art and math) are part of this play space which helps to prepare future generations for successful careers.

The design includes sensory panels, kinetic flags, a spinner that reflects sunlight, a problem-solving puzzle, technology through kid-powered and solar-powered energy, and math and engineering development through signage that educates children on momentum, movement and angles.

A slide called the Mighty Descent will let kids slide down with their friends. Children of all abilities will enjoy new adventures with these play structures. The colours and aesthetics reflect the artistic and vibrant Summerland community.

Additional play features were added to the project as a result of $5,000 donations from the Summerland Kinsmen Club, Kinsmen Foundation and Summerland and District Credit Union. In addition to the financial donations, these organizations will be providing volunteer labour support at a community volunteer day along with the Summerland Rotary Club and Summerland Firefighters’ Association.

Additional volunteers are welcome to participate at the volunteer day, expected for May, when they can assist with placing the engineered wood fibre surfacing. Those interested in volunteering are asked to email recreation@summerland.ca or call 250-494-0447.

“This new playground project aligns with council’s Active Lifestyles Strategic Priority, ensuring community design and services that enhance inclusive, barrier-free participation and promotion of physical activity and healthy lifestyles,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “This is a good start to the efforts underway on the redesign of Memorial Park and the broader work of the Downtown Neighbourhood Plan. Both initiatives fit within council’s Downtown Vibrancy Strategic Priority.”

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland