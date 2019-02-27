B.C.’s master union agreement for public construction could add as much as $100 million to the cost of replacing the Pattullo Bridge, according to B.C. transportation ministry estimates. (Black Press files)

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

As the B.C. government embarks on billions of dollars worth of public infrastructure construction, four contractor groups have filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court to challenge the NDP government’s restricting the work to 19 international building trade unions.

Premier John Horgan’s “community benefits agreements” and a new government agency to work with the selected unions are in place for several major projects, including the $2.83 billion Broadway subway extension in Vancouver.

The rules, which require all contractor employees to join the designated trade unions, also apply to the $1.4 billion Pattullo bridge replacement linking Surrey and New Westminster, and future sections of the Trans-Canada Highway four-laning from Kamloops to the Alberta border.

READ MORE: Province selects three bidders for Pattullo replacement

READ MORE: Highway 1 widening work underway near Salmon Arm

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has acknowledged that the union rules are expected to add about seven per cent to the cost of major projects, through wages and union work restrictions. The agreements give international unions priority in exchange for agreements not to strike during construction.

“The Horgan government is exercising its authority for an illegal purpose,” said Peter Gall, the lawyer representing the coalition of contractors and excluded unions. “As a result, the constitutional rights of 85 per cent of the province’s construction workers are being violated.”

The lawsuit is backed by the Independent Contractors and Business Association, the Progressive Contractors Association of Canada, the Canada West Union and CLAC.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage
Next story
Forum focuses on South Okanagan conservation

Just Posted

Column: Club gives a toast to 40 talkative years

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Shuswap swaps seeds in Enderby

The 25th annual Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

Dead deer indicates seasonal movement of predators

Cougars, wolves and coyotes one step behind prey seeking food in valley bottoms

Residents to receive three-pack of bins for composting, recycling

City awards contract for containers, includes kitchen catcher, food waste cart, recycle bin

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sunshine abounds and a dust warning for one Okanagan city

Expect to be cold and that there’s some Vitamin C.

Cougar caught on camera near Okanagan school

Samantha Becker has alerted the Conservation Office after cougar sighting outside her house

Summerland man awarded $237K following crash

Pedestrian struck by car in 2014 received nearly $238,000

Letter: Eight-lane pool would better service community

As our municipal and regional population continues to grow, it is essential… Continue reading

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

Forum focuses on South Okanagan conservation

Conservation professionals met in Penticton to discuss the latest research on habitats and species

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

Column: Murder mysteries lead to unsettling walks in the woods

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Cougar and cub on the move in Kelowna video

It’s not the first time he’s had such a view of the natural world around him.

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Most Read