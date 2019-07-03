Construction of 67 affordable housing units underway in Salmon Arm

  • Jul. 3, 2019 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Construction of 67 affordable housing units is underway in Salmon Arm. An additional 38 units with on-site supports for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness are also included in the project.

The 67 affordable rental units, to be built at 250 Fifth Ave. SW by BC Housing in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), are intended for families, seniors and people with disabilities. They will be built in two four-storey buildings and will be a mix of one to four-bedroom units.

The 38 supported units will be in a third, adjacent building. Each of these will be a self-contained studio home that includes a bathroom and kitchenette. A communal kitchen, dining area and laundry facilities will also be provided on-site.

“We are pleased to work with the province and our community partners to develop and support this much-needed affordable and supportive housing for our residents,” says Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison in a July 3 BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing news release. “Everyone needs a safe, secure place to call home.”

The release states applicants for the supportive housing units will be required to go through a thorough assessment process to “ensure an appropriate mix of residents with the right supports in place.” Supports will include meal programs, life and employment skills training and access to health and wellness support services. All residents will sign a program agreement and will pay rent.

The Canadian Mental Health Association of Shuswap-Revelstoke will operate the entire site.

“We are pleased to be working in collaboration with our partners to provide affordable housing solutions in our community,” says Dawn Dunlop, executive director, Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap-Revelstoke.

“For too long, people have struggled to find safe, affordable housing,” says Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We are proud to be working with local partners to build the housing people need, so they can stay in the community they call home.”

Construction is expected to be complete by winter 2020.

Most Read