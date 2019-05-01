Seventy units of affordable rental housing for families, seniors and people with disabilities are proposed for this site at 250 Fifth Ave. SW, and possibly another 40 units of supportive housing for people who are homeless. (File photo)

Construction of 70 affordable rental units in Salmon Arm set for summer

No decision yet on 40 additional supportive housing units for people who are homeless

Construction of 70 units of affordable rental housing in Salmon Arm is expected to start in July.

Whether the project, to be built at 250 Fifth Ave. SW, will be accompanied by 40 units with on-site supports for people who are homeless hasn’t received final approvals yet.

“If BC Housing proceeds with the opportunity to build supportive housing at this site, construction could start as early as summer 2019, concurrently with the construction for the affordable rental buildings. Opening is estimated for spring 2021,” stated Rajvir Rao, BC Housing spokesperson, in an April 29 email.

The 70 affordable rental units, to be built by BC Housing in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), is intended for families, seniors and people with disabilities.

Rao says when considering locations for supportive housing, BC Housing looks for: “proximity to community services (commercial and recreational activities); accessibility to transit; adequate lot size; connections to utilities; and compatible land use policies…”

To facilitate the addition of supportive housing in the city, council has begun the process of adding ‘assisted living housing’ and ‘dining area’ to the permitted uses in R4, medium density and R5, high density residential zones. The zoning change has received first and second readings and will go to public hearing at the May 13 council meeting.

Read more: Council aims to ease plans for housing homeless in Shuswap

Read more: B.C. Premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Read more: Affordable housing plan for Sicamous unveiled

Read more: Five years ago, homeless man ‘had everything’

BC Housing has requested that the city cover part or all of the development cost charges (DCCs) for the project, but Mayor Alan Harrison says council has not made a decision on that yet.

Rao writes that all supportive housing that BC Housing develops across the province provides a safe community both inside and outside.

“Supportive housing is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by an experienced non-profit operator. All residents sign an agreement in respect to expectations around behaviours. All residents pay rent. All residents in supportive housing have made a choice to work towards living a healthy, stable life.

He also states that BC Housing and CMHA are committed to be good neighbours.

“CMHA would develop a Community Advisory Committee to support the successful integration of the new building and residents into the community, with representation that may include BC Housing, Interior Health, the City of Salmon Arm, local RCMP, local service providers, local supportive housing residents and a few selected community members at large.”

Rao said he doesn’t have a date yet for the final decision on the 40 units of supportive housing for people who are homeless.

In November last year, the provincial government announced that the Shuswap/Revelstoke region of CMHA would receive $3 million to provide 71 homes for families and seniors. The project was one of 17 projects, providing 673 homes, announced for the B.C. Interior.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Just Posted

Construction of 70 affordable rental units in Salmon Arm set for summer

No decision yet on 40 additional supportive housing units for people who are homeless

Human remains discovered in burned truck outside of Oliver

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Letter: Arrow Transportation, Turtle Valley Bison Ranch respond to biosolids concerns

Re: Margaret Fryatt’s letter of April 18, Turtle Valley biosolids plan should… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward signs with U.S. university

In five playoff games against the Vernon Vipers Jack Sampson scored one goal and one assist

Blackburn Park picnic shelter going up

Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributing $50,000 towards $80,000 project

Rainbow trout are in Polson Park’s pond for the free fish for kids

A thousand rainbow trout are ready to be caught for dinner

Sicamous RCMP detachment receives unique decoration

Barn quilt created by Eagle Valley Arts Council shows the silhouette of an RCMP officer

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read