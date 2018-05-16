Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

LNG Canada says media reports published on Tuesday about a definite go-ahead for construction of an LNG plant in Kitimat are misleading.

The reports centred around comments attributed to LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz that were made at an investor conference in Vancouver on Tuesday.

“Since the Final Investment Decision delay in 2016, LNG Canada has been preparing for a future FID targeted for the second half of 2018, which would enable the beginning of construction in late 2018,” said LNG Canada external relations director Susannah Pierce.

She said the final investment decision is up to LNG Canada’s Joint Venture Participants to make, and that the exact date for that decision is also theirs.

“Mr. Calitz’s comments should not be interpreted as an announcement of FID, but his continued aspiration that FID occurs in 2018,” added Pierce.

This isn’t the first time that Calitz’s comments have been misconstrued as confirmation that construction is a go.

In March media reports referred to comments made by Calitz at a conference in Vancouver as proof of a positive FID.

Pierce reiterated at the time that Calitz’s was merely confirming that LNG Canada was working towards having materials ready in mid-2018 to provide to the project’s Joint Venture Participants for an FID.

“If that decision is a positive one, construction would begin right after. The final investment decision, however, and the date that it will be made, will be up to LNG Canada’s joint venture participants to make,” said Pierce at the time.

LNG Canada has stressed before that residents of Kitimat and Kitamaat Village, and the Northern Sentinel, are at the top of a list of interested parties that will be informed once a final investment decision has been made.

Previous story
FEATURE WEDNESDAY: Changing the character of Kelowna neighbourhoods
Next story
Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Just Posted

CSRD to rename park in honour of Roy Sharp

Memory of former Sunnybrae resident serves as inspiration

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Update: crews work to fix sinkhole east of Sicamous

Paving planned for tomorrow

Salmon Arm RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot armed robbery suspect

BC Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 shooting doesn’t justify charges.

Dancers’ got talent

Just for Kicks Dance Studio holds its year-end recitals

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Osoyoos Lake expected to clear historic 917-foot mark

Officials took questions from residents and updated the community on flooding Tuesday evening

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Most Read