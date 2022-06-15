Construction starts on much-wanted Eagle Bay Community Park in the Shuswap

Work expected to take a few months, park includes a new playground, picnic shelter and sport court

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced that construction of the Eagle Bay Community Park started June 15 and would take a few months to complete. (CSRD image)

After lots of community involvement, the goal of building a community park in Eagle Bay has reached a milestone.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), work on constructing the Eagle Bay Community Park started June 15 and will take a few months to complete.

The park, located at 4326 Eagle Bay Rd. next to the community hall, will include a new playground, picnic shelter, a multi-use sport court, an outdoor exercise area, an accessible play feature and a washroom. There is no lake access.

During construction, it may be necessary to close the community hall temporarily, the CSRD stated, but the public will be kept informed.

Commenting on the CSRD announcement, Area C director Paul Demenok expressed his congratulations to the Eagle Bay Community.

“There was a terrific level of community involvement in the development of this park,” he pointed out.

