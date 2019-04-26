A sign across from the Prestige Harbourfront Resort displays an image of the project being built across the street at 131 Harbourfront Dr. NE. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Construction starts on Salmon Arm’s first six-storey condominium

Fifteen units to be built next to Prestige Harbourfront Resort

The concrete footings have been poured for Salmon Arm’s first six-storey residential building.

The 15-unit building sits at 131 Harbourfront Dr. NE, next to the Prestige Harbourfront Resort.

Owner Marvin Skjerpen said the exterior of the building will be complete by the end of the summer, with interior work continuing in the winter.

He said several of the 15 units in the condominium project have already sold.

“We’re quite thrilled about that.”

First to go was the penthouse. The lowest price listed for the units is $469,000 plus GST, with the penthouse considerably more than that. He said the project appeals to purchasers who are retired or about to retire.

Skjerpen noted the proposed underpass has been a selling point, expected to provide an unimpeded five-minute walk to the downtown.

Read more: Salmon Arm council approves six-storey condo on Harbourfront Drive

Read more: New hotel planned for Salmon Arm

Read more: Commercial/residential development planned for foreshore

Read more: B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

According to an October 2018 planning department report, the 878-square-metre parcel was the subject of an approved development permit application in 2008 with a design for 61 dwelling units and commercial space which did not proceed. More recently, another development permit was approved in 2015 for the construction of three four-plex buildings on the adjacent property. The most recent application was for a 15-unit multifamily residential building.

Regarding the height, planning staff stated: “Considering the height of the building proposed, at 19 metres it is slightly taller although reasonably comparable to the approximate 18-metre height of the adjacent hotel. To compare with other developments along Harbourfront Drive, the CSRD building is approximately 11.5 metres tall, Lakeshore Manor is approximately 16.5 metres tall, while the recently approved Dovewood Building is proposed to be just under 16 metres in height.”

