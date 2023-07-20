Construction to begin on Owlhead Creek crossing culverts in Sicamous

Kerr Road to be reduced to single lane alternating traffic during ‘fish work window’

The Kerr Road Owlhead Creek crossing culvert replacement work will begin July 20, barring any schedule changes. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

Deteriorating infrastructure that poses a flood risk in Sicamous will soon be replaced.

The district has received approval to replace culverts at the Owlhead Creek crossing, reads a July 7 District of Sicamous news release. Construction is expected to start July 20, if there are no schedule changes.

The culverts at the Owlhead Creek crossing on Kerr Road are old, showing signs of failure and needing replacement, reported the district at the March 8 council meeting.

The culverts pose a risk of localized flooding when peak flow events fill the inlets, as they back up with debris and can overflow.

The July 7 release explains Owlhead Creek is a fish-bearing stream that contains salmon rearing habitat. The creek flows directly into Eagle River and work is limited to defined ‘fish work windows’ which, for the river, are from July 22 to Aug. 31.

Environmental prep work will happen first, including “fish salvage and a temporary bypass of creek water” so work can be done on dry terrain. A temporary bridge will then be constructed, explained the district post, and alternating single lane traffic will be maintained throughout the construction period.

The timeline is condensed to allow the work to be done and the traffic diversion to be in place for as short a time as possible. Environmental monitoring will take place throughout the project.

At the March 8 council meeting, the contract for this work was awarded to Splatsin Development Corporation, as their cost estimate came in under the district’s $350,000 at $253,337 plus GST.

At the time, council agreed Splatsin had the knowledge and experience suitable for the work and had access to a bridge that could be used to maintain road access.

The district has yet to confirm if Splatsin Development Corporation is still the project’s contractor or if the budget has changed.

The district post notes the contractor will provide notice and contact information to neighbouring properties. For more information, district engineering technologist Jeromy Schuetze can be contacted at jschuetze@sicamous.ca or 250-836-2477.

