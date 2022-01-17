Construction worker burned in Black Mountain house fire

Fire crews at home under construction. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Fire crews at home under construction. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Fire crews at home under construction. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Black smoke rising in the sky. (Caity Henry/ Capital News)Black smoke rising in the sky. (Caity Henry/ Capital News)
Fire crews at home under construction. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kris Riedel was working on the construction of a home on Mine Hill Drive when he noticed flames coming from the roof of a garage of a partially built house down the street.

A construction worker had accidentally left a Tiger torch burning and unattended. Riedel managed to alert the worker, who was on the roof, to the blaze. The worker tried to extinguish the flames himself, however, was burned in the process.

Riedel and his co-worker then realized Ian Strohschein, a cabinet worker, was inside the home. A neighbour said she could hear Riedel yelling about the fire and banging on the door in an attempt to get Strohschein out of the home.

Fire crews arrived on the scene just before 3 p.m. and were able to get the flames under control. The blaze did burn through the roof and into the garage.

Platoon Capital John Kelly said three engines, a command unit and a truck responded to the scene.

The construction worker who burned his hand was taken to hospital, it’s unclear the extent of his injuries.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireKelowna

Previous story
Enough Pfizer antiviral to treat 30K people already in Canada; enough for 120K more coming
Next story
Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong schools reporting COVID-19 exposures

Just Posted

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

Several commercial tractor trailer units can be seen in this RCMP drone image of the Saturday, Jan. 8, collision on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. Police are seeking more information about the incident that resulted in the death of one person and sent six others to hospital. (RCMP photo)
‘Really disturbed’: Fatal crash near Sicamous drives mayor’s road maintenance concerns

School District 83 announced, due to a staffing shortage, a two-day functional closure of Armstrong Elementary on Jan. 14 and 17 was being extended to Jan. 21. (File photo )
Closure of North Okanagan-Shuswap school extended after three staff test positive for COVID-19

School District 83 says immediate action was taken after rodent droppings were found in some rooms at Shuswap Middle School following the winter break. (File photo)
Pest control brought in to Salmon Arm school after rat droppings found