FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - This July 6, 2017 file photo shows prescription drugs in a glass flask at the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Contaminants in generic drugs may cause long-term harm to DNA: B.C. researcher

Scientist says findings suggest high volume overseas facilities require strict regulation

Contaminants in some generic medications used to treat heart disease, diabetes and other common conditions could damage DNA, affect basic cell functions and increase the risk of cancer, suggests a study from the University of British Columbia.

Corey Nislow, a professor in the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, said the findings from his lab on nitrosamines, impurities that are considered probable carcinogens, suggest overseas facilities that manufacture cheaper generic drugs in high volumes require strict regulation and enforcement to ensure they’re complying with standards.

Health Canada was among regulators in several countries that announced recalls in 2018 on medications containing the active ingredient Valsartan, which was found to contain a nitrosamine impurity before at least six other associated toxins were later detected in some other drugs made by different manufacturers.

Valsartan, sold under several trade names, is used to treat heart failure and high blood pressure.

While Health Canada said there is no immediate health risk associated with the use of medications containing low levels of a nitrosamine impurity, Nislow said an estimated 50 million prescriptions were written for so-called sartans in Canada alone since nitrosamines were detected in many types of generics in 2012.

It’s not known if patients who took the drug for six years before the recalls could experience long-term effects, he said.

In order to better understand the impact of nitrosamines, researchers at Nislow’s lab studied them in yeast, which shares about half of its genes with humans, making it a good substitute for human cells in experiments that could later lead to studies in people.

Researchers started with 4,800 strains of yeast and added high doses of nitrosamines to the entire batch. Then they deleted each gene, one at a time, to try and determine how the toxin would affect its growth.

The strains that were missing genes that repair DNA and the machinery that makes cell proteins grew five to 50 times slower, Nislow said.

A study outlining the results was published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

“The one single take-home message is that people have been taking medicines with this contaminant for a long time and we don’t know the long-term consequences,” he said. “Now that we can follow up on those genes and figure out exactly why they’re needed, we could get clues as to how we can help people who have been taking those contaminants for six years without knowing it.”

Damage to DNA can cause mutations that could be inherited and if they’re unrepaired by the body, could lead to cancer, Nislow said.

Health Canada said it is collaborating with six other international regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and Japan’s Ministry of Health to better understand the global issue of nitrosamines.

The agency said it sent a letter last December to drug manufacturers to conduct detailed evaluations of their manufacturing procedures for the potential presence of nitrosamines.

It said patients should talk to their health provider before stopping a prescribed medication and that not treating a condition may pose a greater risk than the potential exposure to a nitrosamine impurity.

Most of the inspections of facilities that make so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients are based on a self-reporting system, potentially putting consumers at risk, Nislow said.

“This particular case, with this particular contaminant, we think arose when they changed their manufacturing process to a cheaper process and no one was informed. And because no one was looking for this contaminant, it went unreported and undetected for nearly a decade.”

Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency are among regulators that have been testing drugs that are shipped from overseas.

However, he said that’s not good enough.

“In order to effect a long-lasting change, they should be testing at the point of manufacture, which is overseas.”

Many of the drugs are made in China and India, where costs are lower, Nislow said.

“But I wonder if this is an elaborate game of Whack-A-Mole, where we’re chasing after the last quality control failure.

“If we want our drug prices low and we’re willing to source our materials from overseas and we want them to be safe, we have to go back to 20 years ago when the enforcement mechanisms were more consequential.”

Ultimately, consumers may need to demand better quality control for generic drugs, Nislow said.

—Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

RELATED: Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics

DrugsHealth

Previous story
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules
Next story
Morning Start: Hot and cold water have different pouring sounds

Just Posted

Rosy Mounce was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Rosy Mounce

Program recognizes the region’s young community leaders.

Spread out on the staircase of the Kelowna courthouse on June 10, 2021, were several signs with messages calling for justice against Curtis Sagmoen and an end to violence. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News file)
Sagmoen cop assault trial set for 2022

Pre-trial conference set to start process Jan. 26, 2022

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Hot and cold water have different pouring sounds

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Joanne Jankowski holds the cheque for the term deposit SASCU awarded her at the unveiling of her mural at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous on June 14, 2021. (Contributed)
Spread your wings and fly: Mural at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous unveiled

The mural shows an eagle flying above a forest from the perspective of someone on the forest floor

Nine exhibits representing the commercial core of downtown Salmon Arm in 1910 are pictured at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. (Facebook - R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum)
R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum ready for visitors

Opening date for popular attraction Wednesday, June 16

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
VIDEO: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

Ocean debris is shown on Long Beach in Tofino, B.C. on April, 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

Kay Bartholomew, daughter of the founding owner of Wayside Press, Harold George Bartholomew (Bart Sr.). Outdoor enthusiast and longest-standing Wayside employee, Kay worked for the company until she was 97 spanning 80 years.
PHOTOS: A century of service from Wayside in Vernon

The press and printing company, founded by Harold George Bartholomew, turns 100 in 2021

Syilx artist Sheldon Pierre Louis contributed a new painting to UBC Okanagan’s public art collection. (UBC Okanagan)
Syilx artist contributes painting to UBCO public art collection

The new painting is titled cax̌alqs — red dress

Spiritleaf, Penticton’s first cannabis retailer opened in 2019. (Western News File)
Penticton expands cannabis store hours to match liquor stores

Cannabis stores are now allowed to operate until 11 p.m. in Penticton

Kayla Rogall, a Summerland singer-songwriter, has released three singles. The songs can be found on her website at kaylamariemusic.com and on most music streaming platforms. (Contributed)
Summerland songwriter’s music an expression of emotion

Kayla Rogall has released three singles

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation to search residential school site for unmarked graves

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Most Read