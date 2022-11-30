The District of Sicamous is looking for contractors for its snow removal equipment registry. (District of Sicamous photo)

Contractors wanted for Sicamous snow removal registry

Registrants may be called by district for help during extreme weather

  • Nov. 30, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The District of Sicamous is looking for private contractors who may be able to help with snow removal when there’s need.

With winter underway, the district is creating a snow removal equipment registry consisting of private contractors who may be called upon to supplement snow clearing operations.

“The intention is to have a list of businesses in town that we can call on if we need to, if we need to respond to a major snow event or if a piece of our own equipment were to break down or anything like that,” explained district engineering technician Jeromy Schuetze. “We get a list, confirm that the contractor has appropriate insurance in place and get an idea of their resources and availability, and then they go onto a call list.”

Registrants must include the name of their company, their address, telephone number, experience, availability, hourly rate and a list of available equipment. They must provide written evidence of Workers Compensation Board registration and comprehensive liability insurance. All contractors will also be required to hold a valid District of Sicamous business licence.

“For the most part, we’re pretty self-efficient so it’s not something we would necessarily be using, but at the same time we run a pretty lean crew and resources so if something breaks or if somebody is away or anything like that, that’s when it could come up as necessary,” said Schuetze.

An equipment for hire registration form can be found on the district’s website, sicamous.ca. Registrants are asked to complete the form and email applications to reception@sicamous.ca. Applications may also be delivered in person to the municipal hall during office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays).

