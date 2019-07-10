Unplanned, a film about a woman’s journey from Planned Parenthood to anti-abortion activist, sold out a private screening at the Landmark Grand 10 in nine minutes according to the Kelowna Right to Life Society. (IMDB)

Controversial film, Unplanned, sells out in nine minutes in Okanagan theatre

The Kelowna Right to Life Society is looking into more private screenings of the film

A controversial film coming to a Kelowna theatre sold out in less than ten minutes on Tuesday.

The 164 tickets for a private screening of Unplanned at Landmark Grand 10 on Monday, July 15, went on sale on the Kelowna Right to Life Society’s website at 6:00 p.m. and were gone by 6:09 p.m.

A showing at West Kelowna’s Landmark Xtreme 8 had already sold out in less than an hour for its show on Wednesday, July 17.

READ MORE: Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Kelowna showings

READ MORE: Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

“This movie has been hyped-up for the last couple of months. It did exceptionally well in the U.S. in its limited screenings down there,” said Marlon Bartram, executive director of the Kelowna Right to Life Society.

“I think this movie has the potential to change a lot of people’s minds about the issue of abortion.”

Both sides of this issue have been ignited by this film, with abortion-rights activists expressing concern about the movies being shown publicly and anti-abortion activists being concerned about censorship.

Kelowna & District Pro-Choice Action Society said it does not believe in censorship and there is no planned protest from its group at the Grand 10 next Monday.

Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker said both the Grand 10 and Xtreme 8 would see increased security in case of any political demonstrations.

Bartram said he is looking into doing additional screenings at Xtreme 8.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Just Posted

Salmon Arm politicians urged to declare climate emergency, create action plan

To applause, city environment committee member acknowledges steps already taken, requests more

Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis stores receive provincial licences

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

Three generations of Salmon Arm family connect on the karate mat

Black belt grandmother also keeps busy with dance, volunteering

North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

An hour’s drive can mean two drastically different experiences in cherry harvests

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Letter: CIBC should withdraw its foreclosure on Waterway

A concerned citizen takes issue with the closure of Waterway Houseboats

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to Okanagan court in 2020

Health: Gift or achievement?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Okanagan homeless graduate into the workforce

“I thought, ‘No. I can still work,’” said graduate.

Car fire threatens North Okanagan home

Okanagan Landing blaze ignited Wednesday morning

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Fundraiser established for South Okanagan employees who had tips stolen

A thief made off with cash and Burger55 employee tips earlier this week

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Most Read