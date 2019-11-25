Steve Pirko (left) was found guilty in June for the 2014 murder of Chris Ausman (right). (File photo)

Convicted Kelowna murderer’s sentencing hearing put off again

This is the sixth adjournment since Steven Randy Pirko was convicted in June 2019

A Kelowna man found guilty of second-degree murder has once again had his hearing to fix a date for sentencing adjourned for a week.

This is the sixth time the matter has been adjourned since Steven Randy Pirko was convicted by a jury in June 2019 for the second-degree murder of Christopher Ausman.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac said the sentencing hearing is expected to take about three days.

Another hearing to fix a date for sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

READ MORE: Pirko found guilty in the 2014 second-degree murder of Chris Ausman

Ausman’s body was discovered by an RCMP officer on the sidewalk of Highway 33 in January of 2014.

Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder Nov. 18, 2016, nearly three years after Ausman’s death, when he admitted killing Ausman with a hammer to police.

He told the two officers that he and his friend Elrich Dyck were drunk the night of Ausman’s death, on Jan. 25, 2014, walking down Highway 33 in Rutland when Ausman ran up to them.

Pirko alleged Ausman grabbed Dyck and started hitting him repeatedly.

He said he didn’t want his friend to get hurt and he had a hammer in his pocket for protection, so he used the hammer to hit Ausman in the leg, to no effect.

The RCMP’s evidence of Pirko’s clothing, text messages and video surveillance on the night of Ausman’s murder, is what pinned Pirko as a prime suspect during a three-year investigation.

The jury that found Pirko guilty recommended he serve 12-years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

