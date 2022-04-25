Women drum as they pass under a giant Canadian flag in front of Parliament Hill on the 20th day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Lawyers for a proposed class-action against the convoy protest in Ottawa said in an Ontario court today that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds in connection with the convoy's fundraising efforts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Convoy organizer warns of ‘free-for-all’ if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa

The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” convoy plans to do a loop through downtown

One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a “free-for-all” on Friday if Ottawa police don’t allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.

The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” convoy plans to do a loop through downtown next weekend, with a stop planned at the National War Memorial.

Police say they will not allow vehicles in the area around Parliament Hill or the National War Memorial as part of a protest.

Ottawa police say the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other city police services will send officers to help enforce the new rules.

Organizer Neil Sheard, who has been involved in protests against COVID-19 restrictions, says in a YouTube video that without a route to follow there will be a “free-for-all” and a safety issue, unless police reconsider.

Earlier this year, downtown Ottawa was gripped by a big-rig convoy protest that jammed city streets for three weeks, filling the city core with diesel fumes and the sound of air horns.

—The Canadian Press

Federal Politics

Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement
2 men found not guilty in mistaken identity slaying of B.C. couple 10 years ago

