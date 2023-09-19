Cooler weather decreasing wildfire activity in Peachland

The cooler weather is on track to help slow down the Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland.

According to BC Wildfire Service, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity that are forecasted for Tuesday should reduce fire activity to rank 2 or 3, which is low to moderate. On Monday, the fire was burning at rank 4, high fire activity.

In the area, temperatures are expected to reach 18 C with relative humidity between 35 and 45 per cent and wind gusts are expected to reach 15-25 km/h. There is also a chance of rain coming late Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning that could total 5 mm.

On Monday, aerial crews used one bird aircraft and two tankers to fight the blaze, dropping retardant on the northeast side of the fire. They will continue to be at the ready as the fire continues. Bucketing operations will also continue on Tuesday.

Additionally, structure protection operations were completed in the Glen Lake area on Monday.

On top of battling the blaze, fire crews are building a guard on the west side of the fire on Tuesday.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same. Residents can keep updated on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

The Glen Lake wildfire ignited on Saturday, Sept. 16, and is human-caused. It is sitting at 763 hectares and remains out of control and one of 11 wildfires of note in the province. BC Wildfire added the blaze into the Grouse Complex of Central Okanagan wildfires.

