Cooper to seek re-election

Salmon Arm mayor reveals at Chamber of Commerce luncheon she’ll be running again.

As Mayor Nancy Cooper wrapped up her ‘Annual State of the City Address’ to the Chamber of Commerce today, Jan. 24, she was asked a question that went beyond city projects and accomplishments.

One man explained that the people at his table had left in order to return to work on time, but they wanted to know if she was going to run for mayor.

“I feel very privileged to be the mayor of Salmon Arm,” Cooper said, hesitating briefly. “Am I going to run again in the fall? Yes,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Don’t tell my husband (who was in attendance), he’s the sign guy.”

Her answer received a round of applause.

No one else has officially declared they’ll be seeking the mayor’s chair.

However, longtime city councillor Alan Harrison, who retired as a school principal in December, told the Observer in late November that he had been asked often recently if he would be running for mayor when he retired.

“I’m considering that – I’ll take some time in January, February and March to consider…,” he said.

