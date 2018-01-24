Salmon Arm Mayor Nancy Cooper

Cooper to seek re-election

Salmon Arm mayor reveals at Chamber of Commerce luncheon she’ll be running again.

As Mayor Nancy Cooper wrapped up her ‘Annual State of the City Address’ to the Chamber of Commerce today, Jan. 24, she was asked a question that went beyond city projects and accomplishments.

One man explained that the people at his table had left in order to return to work on time, but they wanted to know if she was going to run for mayor.

“I feel very privileged to be the mayor of Salmon Arm,” Cooper said, hesitating briefly. “Am I going to run again in the fall? Yes,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Don’t tell my husband (who was in attendance), he’s the sign guy.”

Her answer received a round of applause.

Related link: Harrison to retire, ponders running for mayor

No one else has officially declared they’ll be seeking the mayor’s chair.

However, longtime city councillor Alan Harrison, who retired as a school principal in December, told the Observer in late November that he had been asked often recently if he would be running for mayor when he retired.

“I’m considering that – I’ll take some time in January, February and March to consider…,” he said.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope
Next story
Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Just Posted

Collision highlights need for safer access

Ministry to monitor mobile park/Hwy. 97B intersection

Cooper to seek re-election

Salmon Arm mayor reveals at Chamber of Commerce luncheon she’ll be running again.

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Input wanted for Bruhn Bridge replacement

Ministry of Transportation to host public open house at Sicamous rec centre on Feb. 1

Update: Truck rolls on Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen

Update 11:18 a.m, Jan. 24 The accident scene has been cleared and… Continue reading

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Snowed In Comedy Tour is back with stops in Kelowna, Penticton, Big White, SilverStar and Vernon

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel’s Russia investigation

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Most Read