Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

The highway was closed in the northbound lane due to a vehicle accident

  • Feb. 3, 2018 1:32 p.m.
  • News

Update:

The Coquihalla is now reopened. The right lane is still closed so expect traffic delays due to congestion, said DriveBC.

Original:

The Coquihalla is currently closed in the northbound lane at Exit 256 (Coldwater Road) due to a vehicle accident about 50 kilometres south of Merritt.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Slushy and slippery sections have been reported in the area, according to DriveBC.

There is an update scheduled for 1:30 p.m. from DriveBC.

