UPDATE: One lane of Coquihalla re-opened near Merritt

DriveBC reports that the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

One lane of Highway 5 northbound is now open.

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays, due to congestion

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

The Coquihalla northbound is closed 15 kilometres south of Merritt due to a motor vehicle incident.

DriveBC reports that there is an assessment in progress and the next update will be at around 9 a.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No money to promote Canadian anthem changes
Next story
B.C. Agriculture Minister meets with Okanagan industry leaders

Just Posted

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

IH ready to declare meningococcal outbreak over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

Morning brief for Feb. 6

Find out what is making headlines for Feb. 6 in the Okanagan Shuswap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Paralympic champ wouldn’t undo tragic accident

“I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Tenor sings through Valentines day

Paul Moore presents Nuit Musicale in Kelowna Feb. 9 and Vernon Feb. 10

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

Most Read