UPDATE: Coquihalla reopened

Highway 5 northbound is closed, but a detour via Box Canyon Chain up area is in effect.

UPDATE 9:07 a.m.

The Coquihalla is reopened.

ORIGINAL

If you’re thinking of travelling on Highway 5 this morning, be prepared for a bit of a delay.

There’s been a vehicle incident on the northbound lane of Highway 5, between Exit 202 and Exit 217, near the Great Bear Snowshed.

The road is closed, but a detour via Box Canyon Chain up area is in effect.

The next update time is 9 a.m.

