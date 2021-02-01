Coquihalla closed southbound

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound following a vehicle incident.
DriveBC reported the crash about 4:20 p.m., Monday, between exit 290: Merritt and exit 183: Peers Creek. The road is closed for about 115 km.
According to reports on social media there are several vehicles involved in the collision including a semi-truck.
There is an assessment in progress and alternative routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.
Highway 5 is experiencing heavy fog and a snowfall warning is in place for Monday night into Tuesday. Fog patches should lift by this evening and about 15 cm of snow is expected overnight.
CLOSED – #BCHwy5 – Southbound vehicle incident south of Merritt has closed the SB direction from #MerrittBC to #HopeBC on the #Coquihalla. Assessment in progress, use alternate routes #BCHwy1 or #BCHwy97C and #BCHwy3.
Information here: https://t.co/2X9jVXoDDo
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 1, 2021
