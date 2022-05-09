Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

A special weather statement is in place for Highway 1 and 5

A special weather statement is in effect for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and the Coquihalla from Merritt to Hope.

Environment Canada issued a statement Monday morning, stating light flurries are expected along the high elevation sections of the highways. The statement is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

Bouts of heavier flurries are possible but will be brief and localized.

This is due to cool unsettled conditions that will keep snow levels near these high elevation sections.

Drivers are warned to be prepared for changing travel conditions if snow accumulates quickly on roads.

Check drivebc.ca for updates.

READ MORE: Weather alert issued for Rogers Pass

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coquihalla HighwayMerrittRevelstoketrans-canada highway

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Memorial ceremony in Kelowna disrupted when woman drives over graves
Next story
Evacuation alert triggered by landslide risk lifted for Sicamous Mobile Home Park

Just Posted

Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla, Highway 1 to be hit with flurries

Water rushes through a Wiseman Creek culvert at the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Thursday night, May 5, 2022. (Brett Ogino photo)
Evacuation alert triggered by landslide risk lifted for Sicamous Mobile Home Park

Jordan Barin of Salmon Arm’s Bulldog’s Boxing dodges a blow while connecting with the chin of opponent Tyson Chamberlain, of the Kamloops Boxing Academy, in a novice elite bout. Barin dominated the fight and was declared the winner during the Hit2Fit fundraising event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm boxers go the distance for fundraiser

Georgina Vrana performs the opening number with accompanist, Tom Brighouse, at the Shuswap Music Festival Gala on the Nexus stage at the Salmon Arm First United Church on Friday, April 29. (Contributed)
Best of the Fest: Young Shuswap musicians captivate audience with gala performances