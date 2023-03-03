The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

Update 8:05 a.m.

The Coqiuhalla Highway’s southbound lanes will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, major delays are expected and an assessment is in progress.

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to multiple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

READ MORE: WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganSnow

Previous story
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits
Next story
UPDATED: Langley lab can produce cocaine, but not for sale to public

Just Posted

Rise Up Helping Hands volunteers Irene Anderson and Marley Ormondy, program director Sherrelle Anderson and executive director Launa Payne, and volunteer Chantell Ducharme make healthy food and put together tote bags on Feb. 24 to give away. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Kaden Baum, at left, take time out during their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Photo courtesy of Paul Klements)
Two Salmon Arm Para-Nordic skiers claim 2 medals apiece at Canada Winter Games

The damaged truck. (AIM/ Instagram)
Snowplow damaged by passing car on Highway 97A in Armstrong

A microsuite development proposed for 113 Weddup St. and 1005 Riverside Ave. will consist of 12, 10, 6 and 5-unit buildings. (District of Sicamous image)
Rezoning for 103-unit microsuite development going to Sicamous council