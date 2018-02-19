Coquihalla lane closed due to crash

A portion of the Coquihalla is closed this morning due to a vehicle incident at the Portia Exit.
To deal with the issue, highway crews have closed Highway 5 at Merritt Exit 286.
RELATED: MULTI VEHICLE CRASH SNARLS TRAFFIC
An assessment is in progress. Alternate routes to Merritt are Highway 8 to Highway 1, or Highway 5A to Highway 3. No estimated time of opening.
UPDATE – #BCHwy5 closed southbound at Exit 202 Portia Interchange. Alternate route to #MerrittBC via Hwy 8 to Hwy 1, or Hwy 5a to Hwy 3
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 19, 2018
Another update is expected at 7 a.m.