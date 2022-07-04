Hwy 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking West, is clear (Drive BC)

Coquihalla, Highway 1 open for travel

Drive BC ended the travel advisory for the Coquihalla at 10p.m. July 3

Despite the recent rainfall, all major highways in the Okanagan are clear as of 8a.m. Monday morning.

A crash has cleared that caused the closure of Hwy. 1 in both directions near Three Valley Gap, Revelstoke, on the evening of July 3.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Coquihalla facing long delays

A travel advisory put in place the same day due to congestion on Hwy. 5 south of Merritt has also been lifted.

For up-to-date traffic advisories check DriveBC.ca.

