Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes

19-year-old Aidan Pratt of Oliver died unexpectedly in 2017

More than two years since the unexpected passing of 19-year-old Aidan Pratt, the BC Coroners Service has released the findings of their investigation into his death.

In a report released January 3, they determined the cause of his death to be exsanguination (severe loss of blood) due to a perforated duodenal (intestinal) ulcer.

They classified his death as natural and made no recommendations.

The Western News previously reported in 2018 that Pratt’s family was still seeking answers in relation to Aidan’s death. At the time, it was thought he may have died from Meningitis.

LOOK BACK: Family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The Coroner’s report released January 3 explains that on October 12, 2017, emergency personnel were summoned to a residence in Oliver where they found Aidan deceased. His cause of death at the time was unclear.

In December 2017, Interior Health declared an outbreak of meningococcal disease. At the time, 11 cases had been reported that year so far.

This resulted in IH offering meningococcal disease immunization clinics throughout the Okanagan for individuals in Grades 9-12 and persons aged 15-19 who do not attend school.

Two-and-a-half years later, Pratt’s father Lee said the Coroner’s report detailing the cause of his son’s death surfaced unexpededly, and that he was under the impression he would have it for 10 days before it was released to the media.

Pratt said he is not ready to comment futher at this time.

