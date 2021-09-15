An investigation is currently ongoing into the circumstances around a body being found by the Penticton River Channel.

Coroners investigating body found near Penticton River Channel

The body was found near the bridge to Green Mountain Road

The B.C. Coroner’s Service has confirmed they are investigating the circumstances that led to a dead body being found near the River Channel in Penticton on Sept. 9.

In a response to a request for information from Black Press, the Coroner’s Service confirmed the investigation and noted that as it is currently ongoing, they could not provide further comment.

READ MORE: RCMP and Coroners investigating after body found under Skaha channel bridge

The body was confirmed to have been found near the bridge over the River Channel at Green Mountain Road on Sept. 9.

The Penticton RCMP detachment has also been contacted for comment.

