COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip

A snowmobile rider suffering from a heart attack was rescued by COSAR at Graystokes Provincial Park around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

COSAR responded with 16 members, including a snowmobile and UTV ground crew, which drove to the Graystokes. Valhalla Helicopters provided a Bell Jet Ranger and transported three COSAR members with advanced medical training from COSAR base to the patient at the Hilton Cabin.

“A landing field had been prepared by members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club. Meanwhile the COSAR snowmobile crew stood by as a backup in case the helicopter was unable to reach the patient,” a COSAR representative said in a press release.

“Fortunately, that was not the case and the helicopter returned to YLW and a waiting ambulance.”

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

