COSAR rescues heart attack sufferer from snowmobile trip

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

A snowmobile rider suffering from a heart attack was rescued by COSAR at Graystokes Provincial Park around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

COSAR responded with 16 members, including a snowmobile and UTV ground crew, which drove to the Graystokes. Valhalla Helicopters provided a Bell Jet Ranger and transported three COSAR members with advanced medical training from COSAR base to the patient at the Hilton Cabin.

“A landing field had been prepared by members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club. Meanwhile the COSAR snowmobile crew stood by as a backup in case the helicopter was unable to reach the patient,” a COSAR representative said in a press release.

“Fortunately, that was not the case and the helicopter returned to YLW and a waiting ambulance.”

The patient was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is being treated.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Just Posted

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Sicamous mayor wants Kamloops to join bid for half of marijuana tax revenue

Kamloops This Week staff The mayor of Sicamous wants support from Kamloops… Continue reading

Anind Dey named dean of the University of Washington iSchool

Son of Salmon Arm teachers climbs the academic ladder

Your March 5 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Eclectic blues, folk to rock Vernon’s Record City

SMG Endeavors presents Dustin Harder and Prairie Soul alongside local act Kerry Parks March 10

VIDEO: B.C. hunter stalked by a cougar

A Campbell River man recorded a close encounter with a cougar

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs on track for first round upset

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

Newly developed 3D printed tissues could advance cancer research

UBC Okanagan prof. says the technique is a valuable new tool

54-40 to perform new album, classics in Kelowna

54-40 will be in Kelowna March 31 performing from their new album Keep On Walking.

B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Starting March 5, five local police departments will try a pilot program to deliver eTickets

Most Read